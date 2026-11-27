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The football world has spent two decades debating who is the greatest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Carlos Tevez is planning to finally bring the two icons together on the same side. The former Manchester United and Juventus forward is organising a star-studded testimonial match that could see the legendary duo share the pitch in Buenos Aires.

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The ultimate reunion at La Bombonera

Tevez is dreaming big for his official farewell to football, scheduled to take place on December 20 at the iconic La Bombonera. The 42-year-old Argentine, who enjoyed a glittering career across Europe and South America, has extended invitations to the two most decorated players in history. While the presence of Inter Miami star Messi is reportedly already secured for the event, Tevez is working hard to ensure that his former United teammate, Ronaldo, also makes the trip to Argentina.

The prospect of seeing the two eternal rivals wearing the same colours has long been a fantasy for supporters across the globe. When asked whether he could genuinely picture bringing Ronaldo into Fuerte Apache for a street kickabout, Tevez burst out laughing at the chaotic–yet unforgettable–scenario. "That would be great. Obviously, we’d only be playing for 20 minutes; we couldn’t leave after that. We’d bring a camera, play, and then leave," Tevez told TyC Sports.

Tevez's cheeky warning for Schiavi

If Tevez gets his wish and both superstars lace up their boots in Buenos Aires, one former Boca Juniors team-mate in particular may be in for a long afternoon. The retired forward couldn't resist poking fun at club legend Rolando "Flaco" Schiavi, who at 53 years old could find himself tasked with trying to contain two of the most lethal attackers to ever play the game.

"I'm going to have a good laugh watching Messi or Cristiano go up against Rolando 'Flaco' Schiavi. He won't even be able to see them! I tell him: 'Get ready, because you won't even see them coming. They're going to leave you flat on your back!'" said Tevez on the Ballon d'Or official website.

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A trip to Fuerte Apache

The celebrations are not intended to be confined solely to the pitch at Boca, as Tevez has planned a deeply personal itinerary for his high-profile guests. One of the most striking proposals involves taking the global superstars to Fuerte Apache, the tough neighbourhood where Tevez grew up and earned his famous nickname. The former striker wants his friends to understand the roots of his success and experience the environment that shaped his fighting spirit on the field.

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"On the 17th, we have a gala dinner at the Usina del Arte. On the 18th, I might take them to play a friendly match in the neighborhood, a little game in Fuerte Apache. So they know where I came from. In England, in Italy, and everywhere I went, many people called me Apache—they didn't call me Carlitos, Carlos, or Tevez, nothing. They always called me Apache," Tevez revealed.

Experiencing Argentine culture

Tevez is determined to provide a full cultural experience for the players arriving in South America, many of whom have never spent significant time in Argentina outside of strictly controlled international fixtures. Tevez plans to host an authentic "asado a la estaca" and introduce his guests to the local custom of drinking mate and fine Argentine wine.

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"We'll do Argentine things for them—drink mate, wine, eat an asado a la estaca. It's something that excites me a lot because so many big stars are coming and I want them to leave Argentina with that beautiful feeling," Tevez consluded.