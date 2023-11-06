Carling Knockout semi-finals or R200,000 richer - Thembinkosi Lorch picks one after Orlando Pirates' cup elimination

Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Thembinkosi Lorch has revealed how he feels after bagging R200,000 from the Carling Knockout.

Lorch opens up about winning Carling Knockout MOTM

He has bagged R200,000 after fans voted for him

Pirates are out of the Carling Knockout

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch expressed that his utmost happiness would stem from advancing to the Carling Knockout semi-finals, rather than receiving the Man of the Match accolade, despite the Buccaneers' unfortunate quarter-final loss to Richards Bay over the weekend.

The Happy People were eliminated from the competition following a penalty shootout defeat.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are very disappointed with the results, I think we didn’t deserve to lose this game, we had so many chances. We just needed to put the ball in the back of the net," Lorch was quoted as saying by KickOff.

Article continues below

"Now we need to regroup and focus, We have another game on Tuesday, which is very important, we need maximum points. It’s not easy, we need to motivate the smaller ones, guys like Mofokeng and others to focus on the next game. We are doing well, it is just that we don’t get those goals," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Lorch's second Man of the Match recognition in the Carling Knockout as he took his total earnings to a commendable R200,000. His first MOTM gong came during the last 16 encounter with Cape Town Spurs.

"I would like to thank the supporters for voting for me, but I think I would be happier to go to the next round than be Man of the Match. It means a lot to me that they voted for me and they must keep on supporting us," said the talented player.

WHAT'S NEXT: Lorch and his fellow Pirates teammates, led by head coach Jose Riveiro, are knocking their heads trying to find solutions after bombing out of the Carling Knockout, which leaves their poor form in the PSL exposed.

Bucs have mid-week action but surely have one eye set on this weekend's Soweto derby against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.