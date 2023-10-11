Carling Knockout R100,000 Man of the Match - TS Galaxy's Sukazi feels sorry for Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates opponents

Tim Sukazi anticipates biasness in the Carling Knockout as huge responsibility is placed on the hands of supporters.

Sukazi concerned about fans involvement

Man of the Match prize money revealed

Galaxy have drawn Mamelodi Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED: The Man of the Match is usually chosen through a vote by commentators and members of the media, but for the Carling Knockout, fans will have the power to choose the most outstanding player on the field. While that concept is warmly received by the supporters, TS Galaxy chairman, Tim Sukazi is not quite pleased.

The Man of the Match will pocket R100 000 - the highest amount ever to be paid to the best player on the day, at least as far as Mzansi football is concerned. Sukazi says this favours the most popular teams such as Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who have a larger support base than most.

WHAT WAS SAID: "If you ask me what’s the prize money for PSL Man of the Match, I don’t know but I know the prize that comes with the trophy. But Carling came now and said here is R100,000. They deserve it," Sukazi told members of the media.

"But I feel sorry for teams that will play Chiefs and Pirates. It is guaranteed, chances are that if you play big teams, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, you won’t have a man of the match even though you beat them and none of your players will win the award.

"That to me defies logic. It favours the big teams if supporters are to vote. The majority counts, you know the supporters, the majority will vote and they won’t vote for a player from Richards Bay or whoever," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The prize money for the competition has now been revealed, which is a bit of a concern for Sukazi.

"We would have loved to know in advance the prize money, so when we become excited, we know exactly what becomes the main drive and motivation," Sukazi said.

"I’m not sure about the decision to hold it back, but again, the people who are organizing this thing know better, they are far ahead of us and they will tell you the reasons why they will reveal the prize money later. But the best preference in my view, is to know about it quite early.

WHAT'S NEXT: Galaxy have been drawn with Pretoria giants Mamelodi Sundowns while big guns such as Amakhosi and the Buccaneers have been paired with AmaZulu and Cape Town Spurs respectively.

A certain section of fans are already convinced that Pirates will go on to win a fourth domestic cup title on the spin. The venues and dates for the competition will be confirmed in due course.