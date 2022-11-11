Carling Black Label Cup: Xoki keen to avenge Soweto Derby loss - Orlando Pirates know what went wrong vs Kaizer Chiefs

Defender Tapelo Xoki has promised Orlando Pirates will fix their mistakes when they play Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Pirates, Chiefs meet in CBL Cup semis

Pirates keen to avenge Soweto Derby defeat

Xoki insists they know where to improve

WHAT HAPPENED: Yusuf Maart scored the lone goal when the two teams met a two weeks ago as Amakhosi continued their dominance over Bucs in the Soweto Derby.

The two teams are set to meet again on Saturday in the Black Label Cup semi-final at the FNB Stadium and the defender is optimistic the Buccaneers can finally get their win.

WHAT HE SAID: "It's a huge game and we are looking forward to it and we will try to avenge the loss that we had two weeks ago,” Xoki said as quoted by Sowetan.

"We look at the game and see where we went wrong in that match and try to fix where we didn’t do well and we will try to play our normal game and do what we normally do. It is one of those matches where we will fix where we went wrong because we know where we didn’t do well, so we just have to correct that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xoki did not get enough votes to make the first XI for this weekend's clash but might get into the team if captain Innocent Maela fails a fitness test.

The teams met in the 2021 Black Label Cup's edition where Chiefs won 4-3 n penalties after the teams had failed to hit the back of the net in regulation time.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: The winner between the two rivals will play either AmaZulu or Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.