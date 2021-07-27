Carling Black Label Cup: What is it, when does it take place, who's playing, who are the current champions?

Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about the famous pre-season match

The ninth edition of the Carling Black Label Cup is set to take place on August 1 at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

Here, Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about the Carling Black Label Cup:

What is it?

The Carling Black Label Cup is an annual one-day match that was established in 2011.

It is organized and sponsored by a Canadian beer company, Carling Black Label, who decided to empower fans by getting them to have a big say on this fixture.

Fans become managers as they select the sides by submitting a code found on Carling products and they also get to decide the team’s formation, captain, penalty taker, substitutes as well as the man of the match.

Furthermore, two lucky fans, one from each team also have an opportunity of being 'champion coaches' on the day on the matchday.

The two champion coaches get to announce the starting line-ups live on national TV, have breakfast with the team, attend training sessions, be part of the matchday briefing and sit on the dugout on matchday.

When does it take place?

The Carling Black Label Cup is traditionally a curtain-raiser to the new Premier Soccer League season and it usually takes place on the last weekend of July each year.

The two clubs' new signings get to feature in the high-profile pre-season match as they look to impress heading into the new campaign.

The pre-season encounter has been cancelled twice since 2011 with the 2018 edition having been called off due to the Fifa World Cup finals which was hosted by Russia that year.

This was because AB InBev, the company that owns Carling Black Label had one of their products, Budweiser as a sponsor to the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who is playing?

The Carling Black Label Cup features two of the biggest football clubs in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates, who hail from the country's largest township, Soweto.

Dubbed the 'Soweto Derby', matches between Chiefs and Pirates are among the most fiercely contested derbies in world football, and the two rivals attract a large fanbase.

However, for the first time since 2011, the Carling Black Label Cup will be played in front of an empty stadium this weekend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The iconic FNB Stadium has staged the famous match since 2011, but this year's game will take place at Orlando Stadium.

Who are the current champions?

Orlando Pirates are the reigning Carling Black Label Cup champions having won the 2019 edition after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in an enthraling encounter.

It was Pirates' fifth triumph making them the most successful team in the history of the pre-season match with Chiefs having clinched it three times.

The last time Amakhosi lifted the trophy was in 2017 after they secured a 1-0 win over Pirates.