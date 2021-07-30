Why Carling Black Label Cup could be pivotal for Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mashiane

As of Friday afternoon, the 23-year-old had been one of the 11 players chosen by Amakhosi fans to face Bucs in Sunday's Soweto Derby

For some players the path to playing for the biggest clubs, Kaizer Chiefs in this case, is a fairly straightforward one, while for others like Happy Mashiane it can be a rough road to the top.

When he's on top of his game, he's a joy to watch as he glides past opponents with a body feint or change of angle on his run. Not dissimilar in style to former Chiefs greats SiphiweTshabalala and Emmanuel Scara Ngobese, the skillful left-footer can be a real match-winner when he's in the right zone.

He's been in the Amakhosi first team squad for two-and-a-half seasons after being promoted from the reserve team in January 2019.

It was last season that Mashiane enjoyed his breakthrough for the Soweto club, playing 26 matches in all competition, scoring four goals and creating two assists, operating both as a left-winger and also as a wing-back.

Well-balanced and with a lovely touch, his talent is clear to see, and with the end product - goals and assists - starting to come through, Mashiane's future prospects at Chiefs were looking better and better.

However, it was also clear that he was not the end product and there were times last season when his confidence looked a little brittle, not surprising for a youngster at such a big club.





It's also relevant to ask the question as to whether Mashiane would have enjoyed as much game-time as he did, were it not for the transfer ban.

Having struggled to make an impact in his first two seasons, a third season without much game-time could potentially have spelt the end of his stay with the Glamour Boys and so there was an element of pressure to perform.

To his credit, Mashiane made the most of the situation and seemed to be growing in stature as the season went on.

That he was entrusted to be in the starting XI for the Caf Champions League final was a huge show of confidence in the player from the technical team.

That a moment of over-exuberance and irresponsibility just before half-time against Al Ahly got him red-carded and seriously dented Chiefs' chances of victory, would probably have sucked all that confidence straight back out.

It was an unfortunate incident - you could see he was only trying to show commitment to Amakhosi’s cause by closing down his opponent with determination, but unfortunately the challenge ended up being dangerous as his momentum took him through the Al Ahly defender and left the referee with little choice but to send him off.

One could also see his devastation after the match as he sunk onto his knees, head against the ground, and beat the ground with frustration after leaving the pitch in the final in Casablanca.

It was a tough, tough moment, as difficult as any footballer can have.

And coming at the stage of his career and at his young age, made it all the worse.

Article continues below

The good news though for Mashiane is that the Amakhosi supporters have shown their love and faith in his abilities by voting for him to play against Pirates in Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup match at the Orlando Stadium.

It may be an exaggeration to say that Sunday's game is make or break for Mashiane. But a great performance against Bucs would be the perfect way for him to shrug off the disappointment he's suffered and to walk tall into the new season.

A poor performance, though, could raise doubts - the player in himself, and the technical team in the player.



And with increased competition for places in the side since the ban lifted - including Keagan Dolly, it's important for Mashiane to hit the ground running and to get back to the best we saw of him for a lot of last season before the Caf final.