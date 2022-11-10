Carling Black Label Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokoena boasts he does not need anyone to tell him he is a big player

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has boastfully reacted to his Carling Black Label Cup snub.

Mokoena was ignored by the voting fans for the CBL Cup

The midfielder remains a favourite of Bafana coach Broos

He now responds to the CBL Cup snub

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokoena was not voted for by fans to start in Saturday’s CBL Cup semi-final clash with AmaZulu. The 25-year-old is a regular at Sundowns, starting 11 Premier Soccer League games this season and has remained a favourite of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Seemingly unperturbed by the CBL Cup snub, Mokoena insists he is a big player and does not need validation from anyone about this status.

WHAT MOKOENA SAID: “To answer your question… at Mamelodi Sundowns we have a bunch of quality players and I won’t falter the fans voting for them to start,” said Mokoena as per iDiski Times. “As for… I’m not a big player or I’m a big player. What I know is, I am a big player so I don’t need anyone to tell me I’m a big player – that’s why I’m here at Mamelodi Sundowns and that’s why I’m playing [in the first-team].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andile Jali is the only central midfielder voted to start against AmaZulu. Jali has been in the shadow of Mokoena in recent Masandawana games. It is to be seen how Jali would fare as a lone defensive linkman in a team that usually prefers twin anchormen.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKOENA? Mokoena would be hoping to come on as a substitute and prove otherwise to the fans who did not pick him. Doing well in the CBL Cup would be the perfect warm-up for him ahead of the Bafana Bafana camp for the upcoming international friendlies against Mozambique and Angola.