Carling Black Label Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns won't judge AmaZulu based on Orlando Pirates MTN8 loss - Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned that they will not profile AmaZulu based on their MTN8 loss to Orlando Pirates.

AmaZulu meet Sundowns after defeat to Bucs

Mokwena picks out Usuthu's strengths

Says Sundowns eager to win Black Label Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu – who were beaten in the MTN8 final by the Sea Robbers on November 5 – will face Masandawana in a Black Label Cup clash on Saturday.

Ahead of the semi-final at FNB Stadium, Mokwena has stressed they will not pin their hopes on the fact that the Durban club is recovering from a loss.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The biggest mistake that we will ever make is to profile AmaZulu based on their recent results," Mokwena stated.

"We will not make those mistakes of thinking about AmaZulu with their past results having absolutely no chance.

"If we do that we will be in trouble. The way we will profile AmaZulu at this moment in time is we know how it is. You start at the back ... Veli Motha.

"You go into the midfield and you have George Maluleka, who is playing exceptionally well at this present moment in time. You have Keagan Buchanan, who initiates build-ups under pressure from the left and right space from deeper and higher positions.

"He can hurt you in dead-ball situations. You got Augustine Kwem, who can score at any time. You got Gabadinho Mhango, you all know him and his love for this trophy.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician also explained what inspires them going into the tournament and that they will fight for a win with all their might.

"This trophy is the only one missing in our cabinet at the moment," he continued.

"We have players who are thirsty for success and want to win. We are looking forward to participating and not just that, but winning the trophy.

"I can guarantee you that the players will not be showing any signs of a friendly. These players want to win football matches, and they will do whatever it takes to support the club to bring the trophy that we don’t have in our cabinet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians would want to win and progress to the final of the four-team tournament, especially after they were eliminated in the MTN8 semi-finals.

On the other hand, Romain Folz’s side will tackle Sundowns with the hope of winning and uplifting their spirits after losing at the ultimate stage of the MTN8 contest.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS: After the match against Usuthu and possibly Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in the final, they will convene again later in December after the World Cup and continue with their campaign.