Carling Black Label Cup: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates starting line-ups revealed

The starting line-ups for this year's Carling Black Label Cup are officially out, and we take a look at how they will be positioned in both camps

fans have voted for the tried and tested to be in the starting line-up when their team takes on in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday afternoon.

While the majority had voted for Brilliant Khuzwayo to start in goal against his former club, Pirates took a decision to withdraw him from the team as a precaution due to the goalkeeper's struggles with a long-term ankle injury.

Khuzwayo's place has since been taken by Wayne Sandilands; an experienced goalkeeper who held on to the No.1 jersey toward to the end of last season.

The Sea Robbers will have a four-man defence with Happy Jele, Mthokozisi Dube, Innocent Maela and Justice Chabalala providing protection for Sandilands.

Chabalala's inclusion means he has a chance to prove the technical team wrong after being sidelined for the past two seasons.

Surprisingly, Bucs fans have opted for one natural central midfielder in Ben Motshwari with both Musa Nyatama and Xola Mlambo not getting enough votes to make the starting XI.

Alongside Motshwari will be Luvuyo Memela, while Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi will be on the flanks to provide support upfront.

Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga will lead the attack against Amakhosi.

Shonga had a love-hate relationship with a section of Pirates fans last season, but it looks like the majority of the supporters still have faith in him.

None of Pirates nine new signings have made the cut, and it remains to be seen if any of them will get a run on the day.

Meanwhile, Chiefs fans have included one of their four new signings in Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole in their team.

As expected, Bruce Bvuma will take over from Itumeleng Khune who was ruled out of the match due to a shoulder injury which has kept him out of action since December 2018.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lorenzo Gordinho, Daniel Cardoso, as well as Erick Mathoho have all cracked the nod from the fans.

Cardoso has been deployed on the left-hand side of the Amakhosi defence, with Gordinho who rejoined the club in January, partnering Mathoho at centre-back.

Willard Katsande didn't get enough votes to be in the team, and his place has been taken by Siphelele Ntshangase who will play alongside George Maluleka.

Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma will be on the left and right-hand sides of the Amakhosi midfield respectively.

Chiefs fans have placed their hopes firmly on Bernard Parker and Kambole to try and get goals for the team.