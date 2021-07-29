Carling Black Label Cup: Have your say

It’s Carling Black Label Cup weekend in South Africa, as Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates go head to head in the traditional season curtain-raiser

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs collide in the Carling Black Label Cup this weekend, as the Soweto giants meet in the traditional South African curtain-raiser.

It’s a match not quite like any other, as the head coaches of the two domestic giants take a backseat and allow the fans to step up to take responsibility for picking the teams.

The two sets of supporters have made some compelling Carling Black Label Cup selection choices, with some old favourites being brought back into the fold and some first-team regulars dropping to the peripheries of Bucs’ and the Amakhosi’s selections.

Neither Chiefs nor Pirates will be countenancing defeat in Sunday’s meeting, with both acutely aware that bragging rights will be on the line as the traditional foe go toe to toe.

Last season, Pirates won three matches between the two sides—once in the league and two MTN8 fixtures—but Chiefs also got a measure of revenge, as they defeated Pirates 1-0 in March.

It’s been a rollercoaster few months for the Glamour Boys since then; they parted ways with Gavin Hunt following a miserable eighth-placed finish in the league, but did reach the Caf Champions League final after dispatching Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal.

That campaign ultimately ended in disappointment—a one-sided final defeat by Al-Ahly in Morocco—but can Chiefs bounce back when they return to face their old nemesis in this one-off exhibition contest?

The CBL Cup is arranged and funded by Canadian beer company—Carling Black Label—who wanted to empower supporters by allowing them to be the managers in this fixture.

This year’s fixture—for the first time in a decade—will be played in front of an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions, while the contest has been moved from its traditional FNB Stadium home to the Orlando Stadium.

Pirates are the reigning champions, having defeated Chiefs 2-0 in the 2019 edition, with the competition cancelled last year due to the pandemic.