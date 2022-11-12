Carling Black Label Cup: Bvuma shines as Kaizer Chiefs finish third after consolation win over AmaZulu FC

Kaizer Chiefs finished third in the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup after defeating AmaZulu FC on penalties on Saturday afternoon.

Bvuma saved a penalty before scoring

The Soweto giants finished third in the mini-tournament

Chiefs' next game is against Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi defeated Usuthu 4-2 on penalties in the third-place playoff match at FNB Stadium which was decided by a penalty shootout. The Soweto giants scored through Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler, Bruce Bvuma and Wandile Duba.

While Lehlohonolo Majoro and Makhehleni Makhaula both netted for Usuthu as they finished fourth.

ALL EYES ON: Bvuma who got the nod ahead of Brandon Petersen between the sticks.

The Chiefs academy product proved to be the hero during the shootout as he saved Ethan Brooks' penalty before scoring.

Bvuma will be hoping to have impressed coach Arthur Zwane ahead of Amakhosi's next match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: Chiefs, who were defending champions, finished third in the high-profile unofficial competition having lost to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals.

The Glamour Boys pocketed R2 million for taking part in the mini-tournament.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will now head into a break due to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. Chiefs will take on Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 as the PSL campaign resumes.