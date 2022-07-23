Cardoso warns Kaizer Chiefs' new players against ‘partying and going out a lot’

The 33-year-old has in the past come out blasting the lifestyles led by a number of his Amakhosi ex-teammates

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso continues to voice his concerns about off-the-pitch activities by the Soweto giants’ players.

Now with Sekhukhune United, Cardoso has warned Chiefs new signings against partying and nightlife.

Article continues below

However, none of the seven new players has a recorded history of brushes with their former clubs over their lifestyles.

“I would say they need to be focused and humble,” Cardoso told KickOff.

“Just do what you need to do and focus on the football. Leave everything else out, the partying and going out a lot. Just focus on your football and you can have a great and long career. It's a great club to be at.”

Chiefs have signed midfielders Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart, as well as striker Ashley du Preez and defender Zitha Kwinika.

Cardoso’s warning comes just over a month after he revealed that one of biggest problems at Chiefs are players coming to training while reeking of alcohol.

“I think the biggest downfall over the past seven years I was there… I have seen players brought in and let go within six months to a year [because they were not the right fit],” Cardoso told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“Sometimes the quality of signings that come to Chiefs… you bring in players from the NFD [National First Division], you bring in free agents. I mean, they are passionate about playing but some players just want to earn a salary.

“And you can see it on the field. You can see who wants to play and how some players just arrive at training reeking of alcohol because they don’t care. I believe that was the biggest effect [problem] we had at Chiefs in the years that I was there.”

Chiefs even suspended Dumisani Zuma after the player was arrested by police for drunk driving.