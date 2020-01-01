Cardoso: Kaizer Chiefs trigger one-year option in defender's contract

The South Africa international has earned himself a new deal at Amakhosi and will now remain at the club beyond June

have announced they have extended Daniel Cardoso's contract by a further year until June 2021.

Cardoso's current deal was set to expire in June this year, but according to the club, they have exercised an option he had on his contract.

"The club exercised the option of extending Daniel Cardoso’s contract with a further year," reads a statement on the Amakhosi website.

Cardoso signed a new two-year deal with Amakhosi in 2018, and since then he has been a regular under different managers at the club.

The 31-year-old central defender is among the club's top goalscorers this season with four league goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Bobby Motaung assured the club supporters that they are busy addressing issues of contracts concerning other players.

George Maluleka and Leonardo Castro are among those whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season, and Motaung said the club will make pronouncements when the time is right.

"We are addressing other contracts. As we did in the past week, we will give an update when the time is right. We just urge and assure our supporters to be patient and focus on the remaining competitions of the season," said Motaung.

As Goal reported earlier this week, Chiefs have tabled a new three-year deal for Maluleka while Castro is reluctant to extend his stay at the club.