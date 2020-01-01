Cardoso: Kaizer Chiefs defender only focused on winning Caf Champions League

The Bafana Bafana international will remain loyal to the Soweto giants despite being eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club

defender Daniel Cardoso is eager to stay with the club and win trophies amid reported interest from abroad.

The hard-tackling player has established himself as one of Amakhosi's key players and he has been linked with unnamed clubs from USA's Major Soccer League, the Turkish Süper Lig and the United Arab Emirates ( ) this month.

“I think it is every footballer’s dream to play abroad, but we will see when we cross that bridge. I'm still contracted to Chiefs and I want to win trophies,” Cardoso said on IOL.

Chiefs are yet to open contract talks with Cardoso despite his current deal set to end this June.

“It will depend what will happen throughout the season. Once we sit down and start talking, everybody will know. Up until then, I’m still a Chiefs player and I’m fully focused at the club,” he said.

“Obviously, I need to play. I need to get game time so that I can be able to get a new contract. You are as good as your last game. That’s why it is important for me to stay consistent.”

The 31-year-old player is only focused on helping Chiefs win the title and qualify for next season's Caf .

“Every trophy we compete in, we want to win it. have a star on their badge. have a star on their badge," he said.

"We also want that star on our badge. When we last played in the Caf Champions League we didn’t have a good experience but we learned from that."

Cardoso, who is Amakhosi's first-choice penalty taker, has netted four PSL goals in the current campaign and now he wants six more.

“At the beginning of the season, I set the goal of 10 goals. We still have 11 games to go," he added.

"Hopefully, I will be able to achieve my goal. It doesn’t matter if all my goals are penalties. A goal is a goal.”

Chiefs, who are sitting at the top of the PSL standings, have turned their attention to their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match against Royal Eagles on Saturday.