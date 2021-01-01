Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso: It's not just long ball all the time

Following an eight-match winless streak, the Glamour Boys have won three and drawn five of their last eight fixtures in all competitions

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says the mood among the Amakhosi players is good as results start to come their way and as they begin to enjoy their football again.

As Chiefs head into Wednesday evening’s league showdown with Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium - a 17:00 kick-off - Cardoso believes the team is currently on the up.

"We are starting to come together nicely,” the central defenders told Kaizer Chiefs media.

“As you can see in the past few games were playing a bit better, its not just long ball all the time and the coach is giving us confidence.”

The Soweto club have done superbly to reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals this season, for the first time in their illustrious history.

Overall though this season, Amakhosi have struggled domestically. In the league, they are in ninth position, with 25 points from 21 games.

"Myself individually, it hasn't been the best of seasons,” Cardoso admitted. “We've been leaking way too many goals so I do take ownership of that.

"I know it's a team sport, but you need to lead from the back sometimes and I think I've lacked that this season.

"Also helping the youngsters out takes a lot out of you as an individual. So I will get back to that form, you can see we are doing much better,” he continued.

"I have a lot more to give to the team, I need to focus more on my own performances."

Looking at Wednesday’s opponents, Cardoso expects a stern examination.

"Cape Town City, very tough team, a team that loves to play the ball, they barely play the long ball, they play combination play,” he explained.

"They have proper ball players. Their midfield moves around, they use their wing-backs pretty well. They are not coming here to play, they are definitely hungry to get up the log, everybody wants that top-eight finish."

Amakhosi won the first round league fixture against City 2-1 and have won their last five matches against the Citizens in all competitions.