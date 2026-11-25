Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

It is hard to believe the Gerry Cardinale who bought Milan through the Red Bird fund on 31 August 2022 is the same man who stopped at the gates of Milanello to speak to reporters before the derby. Before 25 May, when the club abruptly dismissed the entire management team and coach Allegri, the Milan owner had spent a long time away from the scene. Supporters took his physical absence as a sign that he had stepped back from running the club too. They saw owners shut away in their American offices, with little interest in a club they had effectively handed over to executives. Those executives appeared to have complete freedom, with Furlani looking like an all-powerful figure.

That very American approach brought internal disputes, episodes of insubordination bordering on the grotesque and attacks on the owners sent out by various PR figures. Milan finished eighth and then fifth after spending much of the season around the top two. By January this year, Cardinale had realised that his limited presence in person was a mistake. So was his distance from the Italian press when it came to explaining his plans and ambitions. In four years, Cardinale had never given a live, in-person interview to an Italian media outlet. He had spoken only to foreign agencies at financial events.

On 24 and 25 May came the clear-out and the first talks aimed at a fresh start. On 26 June, Cardinale held a transfer summit at Casa Milan with the new management team. There was no sporting director, while chief executive Calvelli focused far more on the club's finances and corporate side, without presuming to handle transfer negotiations personally.

From then on, Cardinale made a point of evoking the past, Milan identity and what the club stood for. He welcomed new coach Amorim in the same courtyard at Milanello once crossed by legendary presidents, coaches and players. That image carried a powerful sense of belonging. It was planned down to the last detail, not a chance encounter. Since then, he has held every club strategy meeting at Casa Milan rather than in hotels, signalling a more Italian approach and avoiding the appearance of an owner who was a guest in his own home. He was almost moved to tears by the derby win over Inter and always says the right thing at the right time in front of the cameras.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cardinale has more than met his first promise to be around more regularly. He has also delivered on his promise of an ambitious transfer campaign: his philosophy breaks completely with Furlani's view that it was better to sign five players for €20 million each than one for €100 million. The head of Red Bird has spent €175 million on just three players: Gila, Ramos and Moreira. His bold aim is to keep going in January and next summer. The names of Endrick and Tresoldi have fans dreaming. And fans need to dream.

Related Topics

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL Watch

His third promise was to build a stronger, world-class management team: Krosche's arrival delivers on that pledge. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport in November 2026, Cardinale explained that by "Berlusconi 2.0" he did not mean a direct comparison with Silvio Berlusconi. He meant a profound, lasting transformation of the club and reiterated his commitment never to sell Milan. The new Milan Sports & Entertainment holding company, bringing together sports and entertainment investments in Milan, fits that ambition.

Cardinale 2.0 marks a new era for Red Bird, bringing fresh excitement and energy. Most fans, including some of his fiercest long-standing critics, are changing their minds because they see his desire to build a relationship of trust. He is trying to restore the Milan identity that had faded over time. The pre-derby dinner with Milan legends was another tangible, successful step towards that.

Advertisement

This shift in feeling will only be fully realised if Milan meet their sporting objectives. Cardinale wants to win Serie A titles consistently and rebuild a glorious future in the Champions League too. Victories are the ultimate expression of what a club builds, but the journey deserves to be enjoyed even through defeats. Milan supporters are beginning to appreciate it too.

l