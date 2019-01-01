Cardiff City boss Warnock reveals Jagielka’s role in Niasse’s signing

The forward became the first signing by the Bluebirds this year after agreeing to a deal that will keep him with the side till the end of the season

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has explained how Everton defender Phil Jagielka’s advice helped in Oumar Niasse’s signing.

On Friday, the Senegal international completed a loan move to the Welsh side from the Toffees and made his debut in Cardiff’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Bluebirds are in danger of relegation at the end of the season and needed a player that will immediately fit into their plan.

And after making enquiry from the 36-year-old defender, the English tactician disclosed it was easy to make a decision on the forward.

"I did my homework with him and got good reports of how he'd fit in with me from Jagielka," Warnock told club website.

“He told me he's my kind of player, and will do well for us with the way that he plays. It's all sorted out now.”