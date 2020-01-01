Carabao Cup, El Clasico, Soweto Derby highlight blockbuster weekend

There are massive matches across Europe and in South Africa during an epic weekend of football

Football fans are in for a treat this weekend, with blockbuster matches across Europe and in , where El Clasico, the final, the Soweto Derby and a top-of-the-table clash in are among the highlights.

In , have the opportunity to win the first piece of silverware of 2020 in the United Kingdom, when they meet unlikely finalists at Wembley on Sunday.

City, the reigning champions, have seen their title hopes diminish as ’s relentless run has continued, but they are overwhelming favourites to clinch the this weekend in the 60th edition of the final.

More teams

Historically, Villa have had the upper hand in the competition—winning three of the four meetings between the pair—and only Liverpool have competed in more finals than the Midlanders.

However, City are the competition's second most successful team, winning four of the last six editions of the competition, and could match Liverpool's feat of the early 80s if they can clinch the cup for the third season in a row.

They’ve also won seven of their last eight against Villa in all competitions, and Sergio Aguero, who has nine goals in his last five starts against the Villains, is one of several potential match-winners in Pep Guardiola’s ranks.

Another player to watch is Raheem Sterling, who increasingly appears to relish playing at Wembley. He has had a direct hand in nine goals in his last five outings at the stadium—for City and England—and appears well placed to add to that tally this weekend.

In Premier League action this weekend, and Hotspur will be looking to bounce back from defeats last weekend when they host and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively, with both matches critical in the race for qualification.

Champions-elect Liverpool are also in action this weekend, travelling away to on Saturday, as they look to extend their record-equalling Premier League run.

Victory against on Monday means that the Reds have now won their last 18 top-flight games—equalling Manchester City’s record.

They could eclipse City’s feat entirely if they take three points from Nigel Pearson’s embattled Hornets this weekend.

Having sealed the victory against the Hammers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could again be the players to watch; both have excellent records against Watford, with the former having scored or assisted in all six outings against the Hertfordshire outfit for Liverpool.

Salah, meanwhile, has scored eight in his five league outings against Watford, who will not relish the prospect of lining up against the superstar once again.

This weekend, we’ll also be treated to the biggest fixture in the footballing calendar, as and collide in El Clasico on Sunday evening.

As well as being a bout between two of the world’s biggest and most successful clubs—and bitter rivals to boot—the contest takes on even greater importance in the context of the Liga title race.

Currently, Barca sit two points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, having smashed 5-0 last weekend while Real fell to a shock defeat by .

Encouragingly for Real, perhaps, they’ve beaten Barca more than any other side in history, although the Catalan giants have won the last four Clasicos at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Real are without a win in their last seven league games against their eternal rivals.

Even though his side is firmly in the title race, the loss against Levante puts Zidane under a measure of pressure, with Los Merengues having not lost consecutive league games since the conclusion of last season.

The weekend kicks off on Saturday with the much anticipated Soweto Derby between and , a showdown which will see South Africa coming to a standstill, and could well live long in the memory for both of these two sets of fans.

Now overseen by German coaches Josef Zinnbauer and Ernst Middendorp, both Chiefs and Pirates have enjoyed major revivals in fortunes.

Amakhosi finished in an unthinkable ninth place last term, but a sensational run of form has put them on course for a first title since 2015, even if a few recent results have seen their 12-point lead at the top of the table whittled away.

They were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by last weekend, a defeat which Middendorp is keen to put behind him.

“The next game is important and we need to concentrate on that as quickly as possible,” he told journalists, as per IOL.

“I don’t know [whether the Soweto Derby is the perfect timing to bounce back], but we know that on Saturday, it will be a game where there will be a huge attendance and results that will be at stake.”

Pirates, genuine contenders to last term, have overcome a rocky start to the campaign—and the departure of Milutin Sredojevic—to mount a credible title charge under Zinnbauer.

They have form on their side heading into the 169th derby, having won their last six league games.

The famously ‘friendly’ atmosphere of the Soweto Derby could even be tested this weekend, considering how much is at stake, and Chiefs fans, in particular, will be desperate not to mar their golden jubilee celebrations by allowing Pirates to close the six-point gap in the title race.

“In my opinion, Pirates are capable of taking the full three points from Chiefs,” former Buccaneers coach Teboho Moloi told Goal, "but it’s very important to say they can’t be complacent on the day.

“It’s all about who wants it the most and having the right application on the day.”

The derby will be broadcast at 15:30 Central African Time on Saturday, and is available on SS4 for South Africa and SS12 for the rest of the continent.

As if all of that lot isn’t enough, SuperSport are also delighted to present Sunday’s title showdown between reigning Serie A champions and Internazionale.

The reigning champions currently lead the log after 25 matches, but their vulnerability has been exposed in recent weeks, and they’ve lost two of their last five league games.

, similarly, have lost momentum after an excellent run of form under Antonio Conte, allowing rampant to sneak into second place ahead of them.

However, Inter still do have a game in hand over both of the top two—following the weekend's postponements—and know that they could close the gap with victory in Turin on Sunday.

There would surely be no greater statement for Conte’s side, who were unable to avoid defeat by Lazio in their last outing despite adding Premier League stalwarts Victor Moses, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young during the January transfer window.

Their comeback victory over fierce rivals was a testament to this team’s character and belief, but can they prevent defeat against the Old Lady to ensure that Juve don’t extend their advantage at the top to nine points?

SuperSport fixture schedule



Saturday 29 February

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs SS4 (SA) & SS12 (ROA) Kickoff at 15:30 (CAT)

Lazio vs SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Bournemouth vs SS3 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Watford vs Liverpool SS3 Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)

SuperSport United vs SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 20:15 (CAT)



Sunday 1 March

vs Manchester United SS3 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton SS5 (SA), SS11, SS4 (ROA) & SS10 (ROA) Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

vs SS7 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Aston Villa vs Manchester City SS3 & SS13 Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

Juventus vs Inter Milan SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:45 (CAT)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)