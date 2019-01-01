Carabao Cup draw: Premier League sides learn third round opponents
Defending Carabao Cup champions Manchester City have been drawn away to Preston North End in the third round, while Manchester United will host Rochdale.
Last season's beaten finalists Chelsea got a home tie against either Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town, while Champions League winners Liverpool will go to MK Dons.
Tottenham face a trip to Colchester United and their north London rivals Arsenal are at home to Nottingham Forest.
Portsmouth will welcome rivals Southampton to Fratton Park for a south coast derby, with matches to be played in the week commencing September 23.
Sunderland produced the biggest shock of Wednesday's second-round action, dumping out Premier League side Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor despite falling behind to Jay Rodriguez's first goal since re-joining the Clarets.
Will Grigg equalised for the Black Cats before Tom Flanagan and George Dobson struck in the first five minutes of the second half to complete the comeback for Jack Ross' unbeaten League One side.
Sunderland's reward is another clash with Premier League opposition, having drawn Chris Wilder's newly promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Bournemouth go to Burton Albion next after they needed a penalty shoot-out to edge past Forest Green Rovers following a goalless draw at home, while Leicester City – who will head to Luton Town - also triumphed on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in an all-Premier League tie at Newcastle United.
Everton fell behind in the first minute away to League One side Lincoln City but triumphed 4-2 to earn a trip to Sheffield Wednesday, who progressed thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals Rotherham United.
Portsmouth won 2-0 at QPR and Sam Surridge struck twice as Swansea City thrashed Cambridge United 6-0 to set up a game at Watford.
EFL Cup third round draw in full:
- Wolves v Reading
- Oxford United v West Ham
- Watford v Swansea City
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa
- Sheffield United v Sunderland
- Colchester United v Tottenham
- Portsmouth v Southampton
- Burton Albion v Bournemouth
- Preston North End v Manchester City
- MK Dons v Liverpool
- Manchester United v Rochdale
- Luton Town v Leicester City
- Chelsea v Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town
- Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
- Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- Crawley v Stoke City