Footage from journalist Keefe Irwin shows some Reds supporters stopping the 21-year-old Frenchman straight after the 0-0 against the Cottagers and asking him to sign autographs and pose for photos.

After a brief exchange, though, Jacquet got back into his car rather than hold up the traffic any longer. Some Liverpool supporters appeared to take offence and insulted him as the defender drove away.

On social media, however, plenty of users backed Jacquet. "There is a right time and place for that, and this is not it. Do you want him to stop there and possibly be questioned by the police? That is a dangerous place to stop," one user wrote.

Earlier, the 21-year-old had been one of Liverpool's best performers in the goalless draw against Fulham. For all the disappointing result, Jacquet and fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk were in top form. Liverpool's defence gave the Londoners next to nothing.

Most notably, Jacquet produced a goal-saving intervention when he cleared off his own line for his already beaten goalkeeper Alisson Becker, preventing a goal at the very last second.

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How have Liverpool started the season?

Even so, the 0-0 was not enough from the Reds' point of view. After three draws from their first four league matches, Andoni Iraola's team are treading water a little.

On six points, Liverpool currently sit sixth in the table, although Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leeds United can all still move above them by the end of the matchday.