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Paulo Fonseca decided to leave Olympique Lyon for Sporting Portugal midway through the season. Footage shared by Lyon shows the Portuguese coach telling his players he had accepted an offer from Lisbon. Captain Corentin Tolisso spoke up. He was not happy.

Fonseca's move to Sporting had looked likely in the days before he announced his departure. Lyon beat SCO Angers 2-0 on Sunday 1 November, his last match on the touchline for Les Gones.

Tolisso scored Lyon's second goal late on and jumped into Fonseca's arms to celebrate. The coach could not hold back his emotions and acknowledged afterwards that there was concrete interest.

The next day, Fonseca told the players he was leaving. "Life is full of surprises," Fonseca told his squad. "If you had told me a week ago that we would be having this conversation now, it would have been hard to imagine."

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"But just as you do, coaches also receive offers. I have had an offer from a club in Portugal. The club of my youth, I should say. I have decided to accept the offer."

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"I am far away from Portugal," the 53-year-old former defender continued. "I have been away from Portugal for eleven years, my children are there, my family is there. It is impossible for me to turn this down," Fonseca said.

Tolisso then spoke up. "You always say: 'Don't give up, don't give up.' But today it feels as though you are the one giving up on us, so it is hard to accept. But I can understand that you want to leave for that club."

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Lyon were third in Ligue 1 when Fonseca left. They lost their next match 2-0 away to Stade Brest and now sit fifth. New coach Carlos Vicens will take his place on the touchline for the first time against Lille OSC on Saturday.

Fonseca began his spell as Sporting coach with a 1-0 win over Moreirense on 7 November. The third-placed capital club remain nine points behind leaders FC Porto, a gap that led to Rui Borges's dismissal last month.