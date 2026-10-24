Zamalek fans have continued their attacks on team captain Ahmed Fattouh, despite qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The White Knights booked their place in the group stage of the African competition on Saturday, beating Rwanda's APR by a single unanswered goal in the second leg of the round of 32. They had won the first leg by the same scoreline.

When the match ended, Zamalek supporters inside the Cairo International Stadium aimed hostile chants at Fattouh, and the left-back cut an angry figure.

It marks the second game running that the fans have turned on the international left-back. The same thing happened in the previous match against Petrol Asyut in the Egyptian league, with no clear reasons behind the repeated abuse.

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Saturday's result ends a three-year absence from the Champions League group stage for Zamalek. During that spell they competed in the CAF Confederation Cup, lifting the title once and finishing runners-up on another occasion.

Domestically, Zamalek sit third in the Egyptian league with 16 points, five behind leaders Pyramids and a single point behind Al Ahly in second.