Barcelona star Raphinha is preparing to resume his La Liga campaign on Sunday after a difficult spell with Brazil during the international break, which he spent as his country's captain. He has the chance to strengthen his lead at the top of the La Liga scoring charts and move closer to winning the "Pichichi" award for the first time in his career.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona host Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou, and Raphinha, who also wears the Catalan side's captain's armband, will be hoping to get his smile back and stretch his lead over his closest rivals in the scoring race.
Kylian Mbappé, who has won the "Pichichi" in each of the last two seasons, missed a penalty he had won himself in Real Madrid's match against Celta Vigo, with the game still goalless.
That leaves the French striker stuck on 13 goals, two behind Barcelona captain Raphinha in the La Liga scoring charts.
Now Raphinha has the chance to tighten his grip at the top. The team's circumstances and tactical needs have forced him to play as an out-and-out striker this season.
He's taken to it. The Brazilian has scored 15 goals for Barcelona so far, one every 53 minutes, while Mbappé has 13, at a rate of one every 90 minutes.
Back home, though, sections of the Brazilian media have turned on Raphinha over his earlier comments about the need to protect players' physical condition given an excessively congested fixture schedule.
The criticism grew louder after his sending-off against Japan. He then chose to stay with the Brazil squad out of a sense of responsibility towards the group, and that decision dominated the debate around the forward.
Sunday's visit of Villarreal gives Raphinha a chance to get his smile back and show a different side as Barcelona captain after a difficult spell with his national team.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick used his pre-match press conference to address the state Raphinha was in when he returned from the Brazil camp.
Flick said: "Of course I spoke to him. I have my view, but it is not important. They made their decisions, and Raphinha is a very important player for Brazil. I accept that, because when he is here he gives everything he has."
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm