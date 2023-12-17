Cape Town Spurs starlet Adriano Adams inspired Junior Bafana Bafana to impressive Morocco win

South Africa's national Under-15 team flew Mzansi's flag high on Sunday when they beat their Moroccan counterparts in the Three Nations Tournament.

Spurs player bags hat-trick

SA win big in Morocco

Coach Khumalo gives his thoughts

WHAT HAPPENED: After losing 4-2 against Ivory Coast, Junior Bafana Bafana proved to have learnt from their mistakes as they beat Morocco 3-1 on Sunday in the Three Nations Tournament at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco.

Cape Town Spurs striker Adriano Adams opened the scoring for South Africa in the 21st minute when he fired in a penalty to give Mzansi the early advantage.

Adams, who was in the mood on the day, doubled up for the visitors as he was at the end of some combination play and chipped the ball over the Moroccan goalie.

In the 33rd minute, Adams completed his brace as he took home the match ball and was named the Man of the Match.

The hosts, however, did get the consolation goal through Ibrahim who beat goalkeeper Ronin Blackwell but it was an overall resounding performance by South Africa.

A GLIMPSE OF THE ACTION

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This tournament was the Under-15's maiden international test, which gave all those involved the much-needed experience outside of South Africa, as a number of these youngsters ply their trade in the Premier Soccer League's reserve and developmental league.

The Three Nations Tournament is part of the team's preparations for the 2025 U17 Afcon qualifiers.

WHAT WAS SAID

Head coach Vela Khumalo was pleased with the performance and lauded his side for dominating the game while he also acknowledged Morocco for giving them a run for their money.

"It was a good display of football, both sides played good football. All our players got the caps and it was something that we wanted to see happening. We are happy that they all got the exposure and we are in the infant stages," Khumalo told Safa media.

WHAT'S NEXT

Khumalo has some questions that he and his technical team have to try to find answers to after this tournament as his side lost their first game and won against Morocco, leaving a bitter-sweet taste. However, in the immediate aftermath, Khumalo has assessed on his team's performance.

"It was not about the results, but we won the game and it is a cherry on top," he said.

"It is about how we want to play. Did we play well, did we see what we wanted to see, did the philosophy come alright? I think we are getting better and better with time and more games are going to help us."