Cape Town Spurs announce replacement for former Kaizer Chiefs coach Shaun Bartlett

WHAT HAPPENED: After terminating the contract of Shaun Bartlett on mutual agreement, Cape Town Spurs have moved swiftly to make new appointments in their technical team.

The club announced Sean Connor as the technical director on 30 September, but have now elevated him to the position of temporary head coach. On Monday, The Urban Warriors unveiled Connor's right-hand man in former Cape Town City and AmaZulu mentor Vasili Manousakis, who worked closely with Manchester United striker's coach, Benni McCarthy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Kaizer Chiefs striker and assistant coach, Bartlett, earlier received the backing of the club as he was publicly endorsed by the club's top brass when things were clearly not going well. However, a few games later, there was no signs of improvement and the last straw came when Spurs lost the Cape Town derby against Cape Town City this past weekend.

Bartlett guided the side to the premium division after a successful, and to be fair, impressive run in the promotion playoffs. But the going got too tough for Bafana Bafana second-best goalscorer, who saw his side lose all seven of their games.

WHAT'S NEXT: While some fans wish Bartlett could return to Chiefs to help alleviate Amakhosi's troubles up front - the former striker has established himself as a football pundit outside of coaching, having had a lot of screen-time with SuperSport TV when he is not barking orders from the dugout.

Meanwhile, Spurs have a huge mountain to climb if they are to hold on to their top-flight status as they are yet to register a point on the board.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to TV or resurface elsewhere as a coach.