Comitis: I was surprised to see Mobara on the Orlando Pirates bench

The Citizens chairman has expressed his confusion as to why the Buccaneers could not give Mobara regular game time

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says signing Abbubaker Mobara is like having three players whilst expressing shock on why Orlando Pirates didn’t use the 25-year-old.

Mobara completed his switch to the Citizens this week and will reunite with the former Cape Town boss as well as former Urban Warriors teammates such as Reyaad Norodien.

“I know Abbubaker since he was a 12-year-old at Ajax. He’s a player that is capable of playing in three different positions. He can play as a right back, central defender and as a midfielder,” Comitis told Isolezwe.

“He’s a type of a player that all clubs can definitely want. Signing him is like signing three players and I expect a lot from him,” he said.

It is reported that the former South African junior international has signed a four-year deal as he returns home to revive his career under coach Benni McCarthy.

“He played regularly when he arrived at Pirates and his quality was there for all to see. I was surprised to see him sitting on the bench, but he is back at home now,” he continued.

“By signing him, we can win the league because we have done everything and talked enough. Now is the time to act,” added the Citizens boss.

Moreover, Comitis says they are now capable of winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title because they have grown as a team.

In their first campaign under coach Eric Tinkler, the Mother City-based side won the Telkom Knockout Cup and finished third in the top flight.

Looking at their second campaign in the top flight, McCarthy bagged the MTN8 Cup and managed to lead the side to a decent fourth spot in the 2018/19 campaign.

“In our first year we wanted to settle down, in the second year we wanted to build a team and all of us are aware of our responsibilities,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mobara will compete against skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize, Taariq Fielies, Keanu Cupido at the back and can be used as cover in midfield for the likes of Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche.