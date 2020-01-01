'Cape Town City would hire McCarthy again' – Comitis

The Citizens chairman has stated that his door will always be open for the former Bafana striker

Although he believes the former Bafana Bafana striker needs to grow in the game, chairman John Comitis has revealed that he would hire former coach Benni McCarthy again because the Mother City is his home.

The Citizens parted ways with the former Uefa winner in November and roped in Jan Olde Riekerink, but the experienced owner has explained his future plans on the former hitman.

McCarthy is currently without a job and the former Cape Town boss also confirmed receiving phone calls from a number of clubs who have indicated their interest in the 42-year-old.

“I would hire McCarthy again but perhaps he’s got to go through an entire cycle of his own growth, let him try his hand at something different,” Comitis told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“I know that there are a couple of clubs that called me asking for his telephone numbers in , they are still interested in him.

“McCarthy is a fantastic character to have in any organization but you know when you are coaching a team of 27 characters you need to have the level of experience to manage that.

"And when you make mistakes and the team is still performing you kind of get away with it but then comes a point when you don’t get results the all the cracks to come up and that’s football.”

Having led the Cape-based club in the Premier Soccer League ( ) from 2017 until last year, Comitis admitted that winning two games out of 18 clashes forced them to release the outspoken manager.

“Eighteen games with two wins is very difficult, it is difficult to persuade yourself to say it will come right, so you have to understand that we have 70 families that work under this brand. I am responsible for all of them not only one,” he continued.

“I am wishing McCarthy all the best and my door is always open for him for anything, tomorrow he may be the shareholder of this club, who knows. Cape Town is his home and I hope that he bounces back.

“I know that he had a club in that was interested in his services that he was engaging with so I think McCarthy will be back, his character is too big not to. We had a fantastic two seasons, I can only appreciate what he has done for us.”

Under the former FC and forward, City clinched the MTN8 in the 2018/19 season but a poor start into the current PSL season saw his tenure come to an end.

Meanwhile, under the 56-year-old Dutch boss they still occupy the 11th spot with 17 points from as many matches and will travel to on Sunday for their next league assignment.