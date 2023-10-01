Cape Town City wonderkid Sifumba picks between Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City midfielder Luphumlo Sifumba has identified a team he would prefer to join between the Premier Soccer League’s traditional giants.

Sifumba is one of the rising stars in the PSL

He is regarded as a future big star

He picks a club he prefers between Big Three

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old made his top-flight league debut last season and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects of domestic football.

Sifumba has so far made three PSL appearances this season and more is expected from the starlet.

With City likely to lose him if he improves his performances, a move to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates is possible for Sifumba.

Asked about the team he prefers between the three traditional giants, Sifumba makes his pick.

WHAT WAS SAID: “[I prefer] Sundowns because as a player you want to achieve things,” Sifumba told GOAL.

“You want to be around the best, you want to be in a happy place, so the way I see things I think it’s Sundowns. Everyone is happy there. As players we all need to be happy, so I prefer Sundowns.

“They are the best in the country and they are winning things. They are representing us as a country. So, it’s Sundowns for me.”

AND WHAT MORE? Sifumba also identifies the Masandawana player who motivates him.

“Teboho Mokoena, I like that guy. I like the way he plays, his aggression, his passes, consistency, mindset,” he said.

“He motivates me all the time when I watch him playing. I always make sure that I watch that guy. He motivates me to do more and more.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For now, Sifumba has gained prominence due to his potential and he has a challenge to live up to expectations of him.

Comparisons between him and other PSL wonderkids like Siyabonga Mabena, Thapelo Maseko, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Relebohile Ratomo are inevitable.

It is to be seen if he will be one of the standout players at City and attract the interest of the likes of Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT? The next few weeks will be crucial for Sifumba to earn more game time.

The talented teen also needs to add to the three league games he has featured in so far.

The more he plays and stays on top of his game, the more confidence he will gain to become a bigger player.