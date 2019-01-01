Cape Town City will go all out in Nedbank Cup, Benni McCarthy warns SuperSport United

The Citizens are set to field their best players against the five-time Nedbank Cup winners

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has made it known that his side will be looking to go all the way in this season's Nedbank Cup.

The Citizens are set to face SuperSport United in the round of 32 encounter at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City on Saturday night.

McCarthy indicated that he will not rest his key players as City look to beat Matsatsantsa and go on to clinch their second major trophy this season.

"For us, there is no cup games or league games, every game is a must-win," McCarthy said on Vodacom Soccer .

The legendary striker guided the Mother City side to the 2018 MTN8 Cup triumph - beating SuperSport in an enthralling final.

"We don't toy with the opposition by playing youngsters, we take every competition seriously. We are going out there to win it," he continued.

The Citizens will be without their key defender Taariq Fielies, who is suspended, while versatile Mozambican player Edmilson Dove and Ivorian centre-back Kouassi Kouadja are doubtful due to their respective injuries.

Promising defender Keanu Cupido could be fielded alongside hard-tackling centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama at the heart of the defence against SuperSport.

"We have got the young boy Keanu, he was equally as good as Fielies, Kwanda [Mngonyama] and Dove when he was given the opportunity to play," McCarthy concluded.

City will be looking to continue their dominance over SuperSport having defeated the Tshwane giants three times this season.