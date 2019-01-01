Cape Town City vs. Polokwane City: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Citizens will look to get their MTN8 title defence underway with a bang on Saturday afternoon

will be at home against for their quarter-final match of the MTN8 on Saturday.

The Citizens are the defending champions having lifted the trophy last season, and Benni McCarthy will no doubt look to reach his third successive MTN8 final this time around and possibly win it.

In 2017, McCarthy lost the title to SuperSport United but he got his revenge against the same opponents in 2018.

For Polokwane City, this will be their first appearance in the competition in many years.

Rise and Shine haven't won the trophy but given their rise in recent seasons, they will also fancy their chances of reaching the final.

Game Cape Town City vs. Polokwane City Date Saturday, August 17 Time 15h00

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City have not reported any injuries going into this encounter at the Newlands Stadium.

This means McCarthy will have his strongest starting line-up against Polokwane City, including a few of his experienced players.

Kermit Erasmus and Mpho Makola are expected to play a huge role in today's match.

Also key will be Abbubaker Mobara, who recently joined the Mother City-based club from .

Polokwane City has also not reported any injuries ahead of the match, and this could be their chance to make it count in the MTN8.

City haven't found Rodney Ramagalela's replacement, and while they have signed Charlton Mashumba, he hasn't really found his groove.

The Polokwane-based side recently lost Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali to SuperSport United as well as Sammy Seabi to .

Jabulani Maluleke has been ever-present for City, and he will again be expected to play an influential role inspiring his side to victory.

Match Preview

Cape Town City have been to two MTN8 finals since the arrival of McCarthy - they have won one and lost one.

Polokwane City, on the other hand, have never been that competitive in the competition, but given their last season's efforts, they cannot be written off.

The two teams have met nine times in all competitions since 2016 with City winning five to Polokwane's one while the other three games ended in draws.

Cape Town City beat Polokwane City 1-0 the last time these two teams met in the MTN8 in 2017.