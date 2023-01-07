Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are on the road again but this time around they are in the Western Cape to take on the Citizens

Orlando Pirates are out to end a two-match losing run in the Premier Soccer League when they collide with Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

After losing to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in their last match before the Fifa World Cup break, the Buccaneers resumed their campaign with a defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane last week.

That has seen them stuck on position five on the table while drifting further away from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who now have 18 points more than them.

But they have an opportunity to reduce the gap between them and Sundowns with this trip to Cape Town.

Jose Riveiro and his men will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against a City side that has also been struggling for consistency.

Eric Tinkler’s men are 11th on the standings and would be playing their third straight home game.

Game Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, January 7 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City will be without attacker Khanyisa Mayo who picked up an injury during Tuesday’s league match against SuperSport United.

It is a huge blow for Tinkler to lose his leading goalscorer at a time they are facing a wounded traditional giant.

The Citizens will also be without DR Congo international defender Nathan Idumba Fasika who is nursing a long-term knee injury.

Goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is likely to start again in the absence of injured Richard Ofori.

The Ghana vice-captain is still nursing an injury that saw him miss the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.

Defender Olisa Ndah is also put together with attacker Thembinkosi Lorch.

New signing Craig Martin is in line to face his former team Cape Town City in what would be his debut appearance for the Soweto giants.

Another possible debutant for Pirates is Evidence Makgopa while Ndumiso Mabena could also feature after he returned to the club as Pirates seek solutions upfront.

Match Preview

The last time Pirates and City met, the contest ended goalless and it was at Orlando Stadium in March 2022.

The two sides had played to a 1-1 in the Mother City in the reverse fixture.

Pirates go into Saturday’s game with what looks like a blunt strikeforce, having found the back of the net nine times in 14 games while conceding as many goals in what shows a strong defence.

Their opponents are not that steely at the back after shipping in 15 goals in 14 outings and their attack which has managed 13 strikes faces a strong Buccaneers backline.