Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Soweto giants travel to the Eastern Cape as they seek not to stay far off log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

’ Premier Soccer League ( ) unbeaten run comes under scrutiny when they meet at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Going into this match four points behind leaders who play later in the evening, Pirates would be keen not to lose track of the Brazilians.

Third-placed Pirates are yet to lose a match this season in all competitions but now come up against an unpredictable Cape Town City side that is sixth on the table, having tasted league defeat just once.

A potential upset is real for Josef Zinnbauer’s Pirates, but victory in the Eastern Cape would help them settle on second spot if Swallows FC lose to away at on the same afternoon.

Game Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, December 5 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Left-back Innocent Maela is expected to return to the starting line-up after being rested in the 1-1 draw against FC last weekend.

Paseka Mako played in Bafana Bafana defender Maela’s place and did not disappoint much.

Also expected to be back in the starting XI is Ben Motshwari who missed the Baroka match as Zinnbauer would be keen to return to his full strength team after dropping points in their last match.

After coming on as a substitute during that match, striker Frank Mhango could also start at Danie Craven as the Malawian has now fully recovered from injury.

It is not yet clear if DR Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu has obtained his work permit which has delayed his debut for the Buccaneers.

Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies and midfielder Thabo Nodada each made their 100th appearances in the Citizens colours against last weekend.

They have both featured in every minute of City’s games this season, with Nodada contributing two league goals.

Being some of the experienced players at Cape Town City, they could play an instrumental role in denying Pirates maximum points on the road.

Captain Thamsanqa Mkhize was taken out towards the end of the AmaZulu match as he appeared to be limping but is expected to start against Pirates after participating in full training this week.

Match Preview

Both sides go into Saturday’s match on the backdrop of dropping points in their last matches.

They registered identical 1-1 draws in their respective games as Pirates came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC, while City also clawed back for a 1-1 draw away at AmaZulu.

But it is Pirates who appear the better side this season, having not tasted defeat in their league campaign with two wins and three draws.

Only a point separate the two teams as City are on eight points after two victories, with as many draws and a defeat but they might need to improve on their defence which has conceded six goals in five games.

The last time the two sides met was in October when Pirates eliminated City from the MTN8 following a 1-0 quarter-final win at Orlando Stadium.

But historically, City have a better PSL record over Pirates, having won twice in their eight league meetings.

Pirates have beaten City just once, while the other five games have ended in draws