Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid to end their long wait for the MTN8 title faces a stern test when they come up against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Having last won this trophy in 2007 when it was referred to as the SAA Super Eight Cup, Masandawana have been struggling to win the MTN8 over the years.

This is despite their dominance on the local football landscape as well as establishing themselves as a continental heavyweight.

They will now face Cape Town City who were crowned champions of this competition in 2018 and also reached the final the previous year.

A win for the Brazilians on Saturday will see them claiming the MTN8 for the fourth time in the tournament’s history but would still be far from Kaizer Chiefs’ record 15 titles.

This match will mark the return of fans into stadiums to watch Premier Soccer League teams in action for the first time since March 2020.

Only 2000 spectators will be allowed at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Game Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, October 30 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler will lead his side without worrying about suspensions in his team as none of his players are sanctioned.

Experienced goalkeeper Darren Keet remains out injured and Angola international Hugo Marques is set to continue in goals while being deputised by Bongani Mpandle.

Masandawana welcome back into their squad forward Gaston Sirino.

The Uruguayan attacker has recovered from a bout of flu which saw him miss last Sunday’s Caf Champions League match against Maniema Union.

Midfielder Mothobi Mvala could return according to co-coach Rhulani Mokwena after having been unavailable in their last three games due to injury.

Defender Rushine De Reuck is also expected back together with Divine Lunga.

Lebohang Maboe remains out after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Match Preview

Two coaches from Sundowns and Cape Town City have previously won the MTN8 and one of them will claim it again, a feat which is rarely attained by PSL coaches.

Masandawana co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi guided Golden Arrows to an MTN8 triumph in 2009 following an emphatic 6-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs in the final.

He is joined by Tinkler who led SuperSport United to the 2017 triumph which, interestingly, came after a penalty shootout victory over Cape Town City.

Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala has won this competition on three occasions which is the most times.

Jeff Butler, Eddie Lewis and Muhsin Ertugral have each won it twice before.

Article continues below

Sundowns go into Saturday’s match unbeaten in all competitions this season and will be facing a City side that has been blowing hot and cold.

But the Citizens still remain a big threat to the Tshwane giants as they have become a very unpredictable side this term.

Sundowns resoundingly beat Cape Town City 3-0 the last time the two teams met in June.