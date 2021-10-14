Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: MTN 8 final venue announced

Cape Town City will be the host side when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in this year's MTN8 final on October 30.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup semi-final venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"This season's tournament of the MTN 8 has proven to be an exhilarating and an interesting one and we expect the same for the final," the PSL's Head of Marketing Brand and Sponsorship, Nonhlanhla Nkosi said on Thursday.

Article continues below

"When choosing a venue for a cup final like the MTN 8, there are numerous elements that need to be considered. There is a consultative process where was a league consult with both participating clubs as well as with our sponsors.

"The preferred venue was considered by both Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as MTN. They chose this venue because it is a world-class facility and has hosted numerous events, and also because it is a neutral ground for the teams taking part."

MORE TO FOLLOW...