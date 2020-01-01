Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Citizens are hoping to continue their dominance over Masandawana, who are keen to return to winning ways

will battle with in the Premier Soccer League ( ) at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The Citizens registered their maiden win of the season when they edged out 1-0 away last week and they are unbeaten in the league this season.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink will be looking to ensure that his side maintains its unbeaten start by securing a win over the defending league champions, Sundowns.

City will be up against a Sundowns side which is determined to make amends after surprisingly dropping points by drawing 0-0 against PSL debutants Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at home last week.

The Masandawana technical team which is led by Manqoba Mngqithi will be keen to mastermind a win over City that could take the Tshwane giants to the top of the league standings if other results go their way.

Game Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, November 4 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 204

Squads & Team News

Sundowns loanee Aubrey Ngoma will be unable to face his parent club with coach Riekerink having confirmed that the experienced winger is out nursing a muscle injury.

While Mozambique international Edmilson Dove will also be absent as the left-back is currently nursing a knee problem which saw him miss the clash against Maritzburg.

The dangerman for Riekerink's side is Mdududzi Mdantsane, who has been in top form having scored in each of his last two league matches and the attacking midfielder could be key to a win over Masandawana.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be without Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gift Motupa once again with the two attackers currently nursing long-term injuries.

While attacking trio Grant Margeman, Mauricio Affonso and Gaston Sirino have been nursing short-term injuries and they could hand the Brazilians a boost ahead of the clash in the Mother City.

All eyes will be on Kermit Erasmus as he faces his former employers, City for the first time having opened his scoring account at Sundowns against and the striker will be looking to play a key role in helping Masandawana win.

Match Preview

City are undefeated in their last two competitive matches having recorded a draw and a victory since they were eliminated from the MTN8 by last month.

The Mother City side boasts a nine-match unbeaten run at home in the league - recording seven wins and two draws.

While Sundowns are also undefeated in their last two competitive matches having registered a draw and a victory after being booted out of the MTN8 by Bloemfontein .

The Tshwane giants are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run on the road in the league - recording one draw and three successive victories as the visitors.

In head-to-head stats since 2016 when City were established, the two teams have met in eight league matches.

The Citizens have dominated this fixture having claimed five wins compared to two for Masandawana, while just one game has been drawn.

Last season, City took four points off Sundowns, as they secured a 3-2 win in the second-round clash after the two teams drew 1-1 in the first round.