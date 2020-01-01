Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians know they cannot afford to drop points this time around but the Citizens need the points to move up the ladder

will look to their get their league title defence back on track when they visit at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Monday night.

The Brazilians have already drawn their last two games, dropping four crucial points in the process.

They now find themselves six points behind log leaders with a handful of matches to go before the end of the season.

City, on the other hand, have an opportunity to move into the top eight bracket but they will need to beat Sundowns to move above both and .

Game Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Monday, August 17 Time 8:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

After securing a 1-0 win over this past weekend, the Citizens aren't expected to make changes to the team for the Sundowns game.

Jan Olde Riekerink will be without club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize who injured himself in the previous game and had to be replaced by Ebrahim Seedat.

This means there are likely to be changes to the back four that started against the Chilli Boys for this match.

His leading goalscorer Kermit Erasmus is one of the players Sundowns should be wary about, especially after he scored against Chippa United on the weekend.

However, Sundowns cannot take their eyes off Fagrie Lakay who terrorised the Chippa United defence with his pace and set up Erasmus for his 10th league goal of the season.

Abbubaker Mobara and Mduduzi Mdantsane are the two players still trying to find their feet at City, and they have a bigger role to play in the spine of the team.

Pitso Mosimane is still reeling from the fact that a few of his players are still out injured - including Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca while Mauricio Affonso is likely to miss the remaining matches of the season as he's still stuck in .

However, Mosimane has a pool of players to choose from with the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Rivaldo Coetzee and Keletso Makgalwa available for selection.

It will be interesting to see if the Sundowns coach will continue to use Lebohang Maboe as his right-back after having done so in the last two matches.

The return of Gaston Sirino has given Sundowns options in the attacking third, and the fact that he grabbed an assist in the last game means he may be guaranteed a start against City.

Sphelele Mkhulise scored Sundowns' only goal against Highlands Park on Friday and it remains to be seen if he will keep his place in the team.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and City have met 10 times across all competitions since 2016.

Sundowns have managed four wins over the Mother City-based outfit while City have beaten their Tshwane opponents five times with the other match ending in a draw.

The draw came the last time these two teams met in August 2019 - Kekana opened the scoring for Sundowns but Edmilson Dove denied them maximum points with a 25th-minute strike.

Erasmus is City's leading goalscorer with 10 goals - none of his goals came from the penalty spot while Themba Zwane is Sundowns' leading goalscorer with nine goals, four of which were from the penalty spot this season.