Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Head-to-head stats

Matches between the Brazilians and the Citizens have produced one draw since 2016 but who has the upper hand going into this one?

Monday night will see host at Loftus Versveld Stadium with both sides eager to claim maximum points at the end of 90 minutes.

The Brazilians are yet to win a league match since the resumption of the season while City come off a 1-0 win over this past weekend.

Both teams need three points for different reasons - Sundowns are desperate to reduce the gap between them and while the Citizens can move into the Top 8 bracket with a win over their Tshwane opponents.

Jan Olde Riekerink's men will be the home team at a familiar territory to Sundowns - the Loftus Versveld Stadium.

What are the head-to-head stats saying ahead of the encounter in Tshwane?

City and Sundowns will be meeting for the 10th time across all competitions since the formation of the Mother City-based outfit in 2016.

In addition, this will be the eighth league meeting between the two outfits in four seasons.

The two teams first met in October 2016, two months after the establishment of City - and the match ended in a 2-1 win for the Cape Town side.

Lebogang Manyama scored twice for City while Thabo Nthethe netted the consolation for Sundowns.

Manyama was again on target in the return leg as City registered a 1-0 win over the Tshwane giants.

City's dominance over Sundowns continued the following season as they recorded a 1-0 win with Nana Akosah-Bempah scoring the only goal of the game.

Sundowns' first win over the Citizens came in February 2018 when Khama Billiat scored the only goal of the encounter in that 1-0 win at Cape Town Stadium.

In February 2019, Sundowns beat City in a five-goal thriller with Lebohang Maboe, Anthony Laffor and Phakamani Mahlambi finding the back of the net for Pitso Mosimane's men while Riyaad Norodien and Kermit Erasmus scored for the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

City got their revenge a few weeks later in the return leg after coming from a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium.

Lebohang Maboe opened the scoring for the Brazilians but Erasmus and Chris David made the points safe for City.

The only time these sides played to a draw was in August 2020 when the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Hlompho Kekana and Edmilson Dove scored for either side on the day.

In total, City have beaten Sundowns four times in the league while they have suffered just two defeats in the process while the other match ended in a draw.

Overall, across all competitions, Sundowns have managed four wins over City, while Olde Riekerink's charges boast with five wins.