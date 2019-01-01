Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs: TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi will look to return to winning ways when they collide with the Citizens at Newlands Stadium on Tuesday night

will hope to keep their unbeaten run going as they travel to the Mother City to take on a confident .

While Amakhosi were most recently held to a 1-1 draw by SuperSport United, the Citizens put on a spirited fightback against defending champions last week, claiming a point.

It has been a season of indifferent results for City so far, but it will be hoped the draw against Sundowns will motivate the team to claim a major scalp.

Meanwhile, Chiefs were not convincing against SuperSport and head coach Ernst Middendorp will be keen to see his charges put on a ruthless showing and get back on the winning track.

Game Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Tuesday, August 27 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Changes are undoubtedly expected when the two sides meet. Immediately after the Sundowns draw, City coach Benni McCarthy suggested he was going to change his side’s approach ahead of the Chiefs game.

City are likely to be a lot more attack-minded and play with much freedom.

Chris David could return to the starting XI after spending the previous game against Sundowns on the bench and he could be a real threat if he is partnered alongside Kermit Erasmus, who already has one goal this season.

At the back though, McCarthy may very well keep faith in the defensive pairing of Edmilson Dove and Keanu Cupido.

While the former is a full-back by trade, he has done well in the central defensive role with the club battling with injuries to key men including Taariq Fielies, who is expected to be out for some time.

Also, City will need to be wary of Chiefs attacking threat in the first 15 minutes of the game as they have scored 60% of their goals in that period.

McCarthy though will be concerned his side have conceded three goals in three games but will trust City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh to be a thorn in the Chiefs attack.

Middendorp, on the other hand, has a selection dilemma.

Most notably, it remains to be seen whether or not Itumeleng Khune will return to the starting XI for the first time this season, or will the coach keep faith in Daniel Akpeyi who has done a decent enough job in his absence.

While Middendorp generally prides himself on defensive solidity, it is up front where they have been most dangerous this season. Against SuperSport, Chiefs looked dangerous with the quartet of Lazarous Kambole, Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic, in particular, would have been delighted after opening his account against SuperSport and Middendorp may use his physicality upfront to bully the City defenders.

On the other hand, Manyama will be hoping to inflict damage on his former side and is arguably one of Chiefs’ form players after scoring two goals already this season.

Match Preview

Chiefs and City have become rather familiar opponents in recent times with the two sides having met on eight separate occasions across all competitions.

The Mother city-based outfit have won three matches, but Chiefs have been the dominant side having won four of those meetings.

The corresponding fixture from last season will also not give McCarthy and his troops happy memories considering they were beaten 4-1 in their own backyard. But they eventually did get their revenge with a 1-0 win in the away game.