Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs: TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi get their Telkom Knockout Cup campaign underway with a visit to the Citizens on Saturday afternoon

will look to become the first of the 'Big Three' teams to qualify for the quarter-finals when they take on .

Amakhosi have not been to any Telkom Knockout Cup final since losing to in 2015.

However, Ernst Middendorp has brought a new sense of belief among the players and having reached the Nedbank Cup final last season, the German mentor certainly knows how and what to do in Cup competitions.

City, on the other hand, are still reeling from their failure to defend their MTN8 title which was recently won by SuperSport United.

Benni McCarthy understands the importance of doing well in this competition more so after a slow start to the campaign.

Game Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, October 19 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv App SS4

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City have a fully fit squad, meaning McCarthy just needs a game plan and the players to execute it in order to get past Chiefs.

In-form striker Kermit Erasmus is certainly one of the players to watch this afternoon. His record against Chiefs has been impressive even during his stints with his previous employers.

Erasmus was the scorer the last time City and Chiefs met in Cape Town, but unfortunately still found himself on the losing side as Middendorp's men came from a goal down to win that match 2-1.

Peter Leeuwenburgh is another key player for the Citizens, and the lanky goalkeeper will be buoyed on by the fact that he's just signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Siphelele Mthembu, Fagri Lakay as well as new signing Mark Mayambela have all expressed their hunger to face and beat Chiefs.

And it will be interesting to see who gets to punish Amakhosi from the abovementioned attackers.

Middendorp will be boosted by the return to full fitness of Reeve Frosler, George Maluleka, Samir Nurkovic and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

The quartet missed the previous game against Sundowns as they had not fully recovered, but they could all feature for this important match as Chiefs cannot afford to let this Cup slip through their fingers.

Still injured is Itumeleng Khune, who is only expected back in November with a strain on his groin while Joseph Molangoane will also not take part in this match as he's still not recovered from a broken leg injury.

However, Middendorp has the likes of Dumisani Zuma and Daniel Akpeyi to help the team get past City and book their place in the quarter-finals.

The match will also see Lebogang Manyama come up against his former team, but it will be interesting to see if Leonardo Castro has done enough to crack the nod for this game, especially after his first-half hat-trick against Sundowns last weekend.

Match Preview

Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs have met nine times since the Mother City-based side was formed in 2016.

Amakhosi won five of those nine matches, and lost three while the other match ended in a draw.

Article continues below

Interestingly, Chiefs have lost just once in the two team's last six matches across all competitions played between September 2017 and August 2019.

McCarthy's men are winless in their last six competitive matches while Middendorp's charges have won four, drawn one and lost one in the process.

Kaizer Chiefs remain the most successful team in the history of the competition with 13 TKO titles to their name. City won it just once in 2016.