Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Soweto giants are on the road again and travel to the Western Cape where they face what could turn out to be a tough day there

would be keen to build on the midweek victory away at when they visit for Saturday's Premier Soccer League tie at Cape Town Stadium.

Fresh from recording their first league win in three months when they beat Usuthu 1-0, 10th-placed Chiefs are out for another successful outing.

Prior to the AmaZulu win, they were just a point from bottom-placed Black , but they steered four points clear from the base of the table.

Victory on Saturday will push them further up that standings into the top eight, given that FC and Stellenbosch do not win their respective matches on the same day.

But a defeat would pull them back to 14th spot if also Bloemfontein , Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, and TS Galaxy win their games in what would bring back relegation worries for Amakhosi.

City have been enjoying a decent season, currently sitting fifth on the standings with six points better than Chiefs and would want to maintain or better their respectful position.

Game Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, January 16 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City welcome back the midfield trio of Mpho Makola, Thabo Nodada and Craig Martin who have all recovered from the coronavirus and missed their last two league games.

City coach Jan Olde Riekerink would be hoping rumours that Craig Martin is a possible January departure (following reports that he is on the radar of ) will not distract the player.

Riekerink could also unleash his new signing Justin Shonga who was signed from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and arrived in Cape Town earlier this week.

Although Shonga was not at his best at TTM, his signing is expected to add more fire-power to the Citizens' attack.

Already, Mduduzi Mdantsane has been in terrific form for City, scoring seven league goals in nine appearances and the arrival of Shonga could see the emergence of a deadly attacking partnership.

Bradley Ralani, Thato Mokeke and Taariq Fielies are some of the regular players that could carry City if available for selection.

Chiefs welcome back midfielder Willard Katsande and attacker Lebogang Manyama who missed the last two league games under unclear circumstances.

The duo hasn't had much of an impact this season but their experience could count if fielded.

Defender Erick Mathoho who missed the trip to AmaZulu on Wednesday is again not available as he is in isolation after attending a family bereavement this week.

Forward Leonardo Castro was also absent from that match due to an abdominal strain but is expected to feature on Saturday.

Certain to be out is Khama Billiat who will be sidelined for two months to nurse a broken leg.

Match Preview

Chiefs have not enjoyed a good run in this PSL campaign with a record of two wins, four draws and as many defeats.

Their victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday was the first since October, 2020 and beating Cape Town City would be the first time for Amakhosi to stitch two straight wins across all competitions this season.

They come up against a City side that has four wins, four draws and two defeats in this campaign, with eight points fewer than leaders .

But the hosts go into this contest on the backdrop of being held 2-2 by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their last outing and a 3-2 defeat by Swallows FC in the preceding game.

It is a run that could be offering hope to Chiefs that collecting maximum points on the road again is possible.

Amakhosi were victorious the last time they met City in a league match, convincingly winning 3-0 at home 12 months ago.