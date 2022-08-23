Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Coach Arthur Zwane and his men face the struggling Citizens away in the Western Cape, three days after beating Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs will be trying to avoid being the first team to lose to bottom-placed Cape Town City in this Premier Soccer League campaign when the two sides collide at DHL Stadium on Tuesday.

Chiefs touched down in Cape Town to face a team yet to register a win in five league matches.

The Citizens are enduring a challenging run of three straight defeats and two draws and would want to launch their revival on a bigger stage against the Soweto giants.

But Chiefs would be wary of City being a wounded lion and do not want to be the first victims of Eric Tinkler’s side who are increasingly becoming desperate.

Coming from last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Richards Bay, Amakhosi will also be out to start a consistent run of results.

Chiefs have not put together two straight wins since the end of February and the beginning of March when they recorded successive wins over Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates.

City welcome back veteran midfielder Mpho Makola from suspension.

The ex-Orlando Pirates star was red-carded after coming on as a substitute away at AmaZulu and served his suspension in the last two games.

Chiefs will be without suspended midfielder Yusuf Maart who was sent off in the first half against Richards Bay.

In his absence, Zwane is likely to field Cole Alexander or Phathutshedzo Nange in central midfield.

Striker Ashely du Preez remains an injury concern for the Soweto giants and with new signing Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana yet to be issued with a work permit, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat are set to continue as twin centre-forwards.

Match Preview

Tuesday’s match is, interestingly, City’s third straight league match at home and they have been struggling to use home advantage.

They lost to Sundowns in their own backyard, before sharing spoils with Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch at DHL Stadium.

For Chiefs, they are yet to win away from home, although they picked three points at their adopted home Moses Mabhida last weekend.

The last time Chiefs visited City was in February and the two sides drew 0-0 before Tinkler’s men won 2-1 at FNB two months later.