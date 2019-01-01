Cape Town City vs Free State Stars: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Citizens are banking on home ground advantage to return to winning ways against Ea Lla Koto on Wednesday night

Cape Town City are at home on Wednesday night in an aim to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as they welcome Free State Stars to the Cape Town Stadium.

The clash is scheduled to get underway at 19:30, and coach Benni McCarthy will hope to find the perfect combinations for them to secure the full three points.

Game Cape Town City v Free State Stars Date Wednesday, January 16 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Although the former Bafana Bafana striker was left to lament their 2-2 draw against Baroka, he will count on the likes of midfielders Thabo Nodada, Roland Putsche and striker Siphelele Mthembu to unlock the revived Ea Lla Koto defence.

On the other hand, McCarthy will also hope to call on his new striker Kermit Erasmus to contribute in the final third as they target their third win over Stars in the Mother City.

For Stars, the former Township Rollers boss will pin his hopes on his troops such as the skilful and speedy winger Sinethemba Jantjie, midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula as well as left-back Patrick Phungwayo to cause all sorts of problems for their hosts.

Potential City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Mkhize, Mokeke, Fielies, Seedat, Martin, Putsche, Nodada, Links, Patosi, Mthembu.

Potential Stars XI: Sangare, Mobbie, Mahamutsa, Mbhele, Phungwayo, Mokhuoane, Masehe, Makhaula, Jappie, Tchilimbou, Dlamini.

Match Preview

City are fresh from a 2-2 draw against Baroka FC last weekend and despite taking an early lead, they failed to clinch the maximum points and they are under pressure to win on this occasion.

As they sit seventh on the log table with 24 points from 16 games, a win will elevate them to third with 27 points, but that will depend on the outcome of the match between reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and the relegation-threatened Maritzburg United on the same day.

Looking at the reigning MTN8 Cup champions’ run so far, they beat SuperSport United 1-0 in their first PSL match in 2019 and will now chase their second victory of 2019.

Shifting focus to the visitors, Stars have shown some improvement under new coach Nikola Kavazovic and will be hoping to continue with their winning run.

The Nedbank Cup champions defeated the Team of Choice 2-1 last week and will face the Mother City-based club high in spirits.

Facing the relegation axe will also push the Bethlehem-based outfit to fight harder at the iconic venue as they occupy the 13th spot with 16 points from 17 PSL outings.

Moreover, the two PSL giants managed to share the spoils in the first round where they played to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Goble Park Stadium in August last year.

Meanwhile, this will be the sixth meeting between the two PSL sides since the 2016/17 campaign and both teams have two wins and a single draw.

However, four goals have been conceded and four have been scored, but City have an upper hand as they have two wins at home.