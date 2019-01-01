Cape Town City v SuperSport United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Citizens will host Matsatsantsa in a game of vengeance at the Cape Town City on Saturday night

SuperSport United will be away to Cape Town City in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at the Cape Town Stadium.

Matsatsantsa recently lost to the Citizens in the MTN8 Cup final, and the two sides will again renew their rivalry.

Kaitano Tembo has been under immense pressure to turn things around at the Tshwane-based outfit, while Benni McCarthy will look to put one past Matsatsantsa.

Game Cape Town City v SuperSport United Date Saturday, January 26 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SABC 1. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City have had a solid start to the campaign, thanks to Benni McCarthy's tactics and man-management skills.

The young mentor has turned the Citizens into one of the fearful sides in the league with several of his high-profile players buying into his philosophy.

All eyes will again be on the likes of Kermit Erasmus, Gift Links and Teko Modise.

Both Erasmus and Modise began their professional careers at Matsatsantsa, but for the diminutive striker, this will be his first meeting against his former club since returning from Europe.

Modise recently signed a new contract with City, and he will look to reward the management with a good performance this time around.

Potential City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Mkhize, Fielies, Edmilson, Seedat, Putsche, Nodada, Kateregga, Mthembu, Patosi, Erasmus.

SuperSport United struggled a bit in the past few weeks due to the absence of some of their key players, including Bradley Grobler and Dean Furman.

The two players are, however, back in contention and ready to compete against the Mother City-based side.

Thabo Mnyamane and Thuso Phala are doubtful for this clash as media reports suggest that they could be offloaded before the end of this month.

But with James Keene and Evans Rusike both match fit, SuperSport can rely heavily on them for goals.

Potential SuperSport XI : Williams, Kekana, Khumalo, Daniels, Bhasera, Rusike, Mokoena, Ntshangase, Modiba, Mbule, Keene.

Match Preview

The two sides head into this encounter with contrasting records in the last five games in all competitions.

Matsatsantsa lost two of their last five matches whilst drawing once and winning twice.

City on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches - three wins and two draws.

The last time City and Matsatsantsa took on each, it was Benni McCarthy's side who walked away victors, thanks to their penalty shoot-out win in the MTN8 Cup final.