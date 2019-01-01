Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Citizens are hoping to dent Bucs' title ambitions once again as the two teams prepare for the biggest PSL fixture of the weekend

will face off with in their penultimate Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens kept their slim hopes of winning the league title alive by defeating 2-0 away in their previous encounter last week.

City, who are undefeated in their last three league games, are placed fourth on the standings - six points behind the leaders, Pirates.

Game v Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, April 24 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4 and SABC 1. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Benni McCarthy knows that his side can only clinch the league if they win their last two matches and somehow , and Pirates all lose their remaining games.

The former Pirates striker will be without defender Ebrahim Seedat and striker Kermit Erasmus, who are both set to serve their respective suspensions against the Buccaneers.

McCarthy will look to in-form winger Gift Links, who netted his fifth league goal of the season during the Citizens' win against the Chilli Boys.





Meanwhile, Pirates boosted their chances of winning this season's title by securing a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United away last week.

Bucs also extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in the league and they are placed at the top of the standings, but they are only ahead of second-placed Sundowns on goal-difference.

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's men cannot afford to drop points against City, who ended their title hopes last season by defeating Pirates 1-0 in Cape Town.

The Serbian coach will be banking on Vincent Pule's form with the attacking midfielder having netted his seventh goal of the season against Maritzburg - making him Bucs' top goalscorer in the league.

Sredojevic will welcome back defender Diamond Thopola and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi from injury, while goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane is out for the remainder of the season with a finger injury.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2016, Pirates and City have clashed in five league matches.

Pirates and City drew 2-2 at the Orlando Stadium in the first round clash earlier this season.

Bucs have never defeated the Citizens in Cape Town.