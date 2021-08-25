Cape Town City's Tinkler suggests why Orlando Pirates coaches do not stay long

Bucs are expected to appoint a new man in charge of the first team after Josef Zinnbauer resigned a few days ago

Cape Town City's Eric Tinker has explained why he thinks coaches do not stay long at Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates.



The latest tactician to leave the Soweto giants was Josef Zinnbauer, after they were eliminated from the MTN8 in the quarter-finals by Moroka Swallows. Tinkler, who has had a stint with Bucs, believes high expectations to win the PSL title are to blame for the frequent changes at Naturena.

High Expectations

"Expectations are very high at the club and the club demands immediate results," Tinkler told Goal.

"Pirates want to win the league, but they have not achieved that and that is exactly why the coaches have not stayed, because their expectation is to compete and win the league and, obviously, that has not happened.



"The expectations are very high for a club such as Orlando Pirates. It is not ever easy."



Meanwhile, the South African tactician also explained why the experience of Mpho Makola is set to play a pivotal role for his side in the season.





"He is going to play a massive role for us because of his experience," he added.

"He is 35 and I played until I was 37, so let me tell you, he is not a big structure like me. You know, I was big and very fat. He is supposedly the older one [in the team], so I see him performing extremely well for us this season, especially considering that he was very good during the pre-season.

"He had his brightest game against AmaZulu. He has been exceptional during the pre-season and his experience is going to help, especially with the younger players that are coming in.

"He will pass on the knowledge and experience to them."

Tinkler also spoke about new signing Douglas Mapfumo and how he can be helped to score as many goals as possible.

"I think we have got enough. It is important for people to understand that it is not only a striker's job to score goals, but it is everybody's job and if everybody can contribute, then that is exactly what we want," he continued.

"We brought in young striker Douglas, and when I see him training, I can see he has a natural ability to score goals.

"Now it is all about providing and giving him the opportunity to score. We can not just expect a striker to come and score goals; Where is the supply coming from? Everybody plays a part in that.

"The way we play, goals have to come from the midfield, the wide areas and I think we have a squad that is more than capable of doing that."

Tinkler spoke to Goal ahead of his side's PSL game against Royal AM on Wednesday at Chatsworth Stadium.