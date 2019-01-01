Cape Town City threw away points under McCarthy - Mkhize

The Citizens enter into a new era without the former Bafana Bafana forward as they seek a first league win since August

captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has called for a fresh start and to avoid past mistakes as they gear-up to face in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Cape Town City Stadium.

It will be City’s first match since Benni McCarthy was sacked as coach on Sunday and his former assistant Vasili Manousakis will be in charge of the team on an interim basis.

After going in front in games, City have struggled to hold on to their advantage in six matches across all competitions this term, an aspect of their game that had McCarthy’s tactics severely scrutinised.

Mkhize feels it is now time to correct their past errors.

“Past results do not do justice to how well we’ve played. The boys have delivered smart football without reward, that is due to our own doing,” Mkhize was quoted as saying by Independent Media.

“We have thrown away points once too often through silly mistakes and that must now change. We must not take the foot off the pedal when we have the upper hand, we must concentrate for the full 90 minutes.

“We haven’t won in a long time so it’s very important and crucial for us to stay positive and to keep on working hard, and to keep on making sure we keep on working as a team and grinding out a result.”

City go into the Polokwane City match having last won a league match on August 10 when they edged Stellenbosch FC at home.

They face a Polokwane City side that has already beaten them 2-0 this term in an MTN8 match in August.

Having failed to win in seven straight league games, Cape Town City are in position 13 on the log and are just four points above basement side .