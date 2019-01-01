Cape Town City struggles do not "make sense" to Nodada

The Citizens have won just two Premier Soccer League matches this season

midfielder Thabo Nodada says he does not understand how his team has been struggling for results in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Citizens are 13th on the PSL log, having played as many games.

They appear to have been undone by seven drawn games in a campaign in which they have also won two matches and lost four.

In most games they lose or draw, City had surrendered leads. They also dominated possession sometimes but failed to win, leaving Nodada baffled by how they struggle for results.

“As a club, we’ve been going through a tough time in the league and that doesn’t make any sense because we’ve played good, attacking football,” Nodada was quoted as saying by IOL.

City face in their next league match on Saturday. Nodada is confident City will pick themselves up against Chippa.

“But we will bounce back on Saturday against coastal rivals Chippa United and give our fans who always turn up in big numbers at Athlone Stadium something to cheer about,” Nodada said.

“We owe it to them and it would be disgusting from our side if we were not to give it our all and reward them for taking the time out to support us through challenging times.”

Having not won in their last three games, they face a seemingly resurgent Chippa side that has not lost in their last three matches.