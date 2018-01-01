Cape Town City star Kermit Erasmus: Why I was unhappy in Europe

The Citizens forward admits that game time influenced his return to South Africa

New Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus admits that things did not work out for him in Europe and that there is no amount of money that can make him happy.

The Port Elizabeth-born striker recently joined the reigning MTN8 champions as he looks forward to working with his new coach Benni McCarthy.

"You know everything happens for a reason and mine was not getting enough game time," Erasmus was quoted as saying by Sport24.

"It wasn't based on anything else other than game time, you know. I've worked as hard as I could in Europe and served my time, but it was all down to the coach and things just didn't work out for me in that aspect,” he revealed.

The 28-year-old left Orlando Pirates for French Ligue1 giants, Rennes in 2016, yet could not find regular game time and subsequently joined Lens on loan a year later.

Moreover, he was released by Rennes and later moved to Swedish second-tier side AFC Eskilstuna as well as having a stint with Vitoria de Setubal in Portugal before making his return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“If it was the other way around I would've still been in Europe. I also got to look at my age and what I want for myself,” he added.

“No amount of money can make you happy if you're not playing on the field. For me that is the most important thing as a footballer. So, for me my advice to youngsters would be that go and try and play. If you don't play, then you fade away and that is the reality of football,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Bafana Bafana international will now look forward to reviving his career under McCarthy and will make his debut in the second round of the PSL in January next year.