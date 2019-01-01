Cape Town City sign Tashreeq Morris from Ajax Cape Town

have confirmed the signing of Tashreeq Morris from Cape Town on a three-year deal.

Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of 25 year old South African striker Tashreeq Morris from 𝐍𝐅𝐃 side Ajax. Morris signs a 3 year deal with the club, bolstering the strikeforce with Mthembu and Erasmus.#iamCityFC#WelcomeMorris pic.twitter.com/9ZG7qd4qsk