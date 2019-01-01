Cape Town City sign in Dutch goalkeeper coach Sjoerd Woudenberg

The Citizens continue to bolster the team, but this time coach McCarthy has opted to make a new addition to his coaching department

While are yet to make any big moves in terms of playing personnel, they have wasted little time in bolstering their technical department.

The Citizens ended their 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign in fourth place, but head coach Benni McCarthy is refusing to rest on his laurels and has brought on board Dutch goalkeeper coach Sjoerd Woudenberg on a reported two-year deal.

This was revealed by City boss John Comitis, who shed light on the Mother City-based outfit’s latest addition in an interview with SABC Sport.

“Yes, we have assigned a new goalkeeper coach (Woudenberg) to the team. He has a Pro goalkeeper Licence and Benni continues to surround himself with people of a high level of education and at the same time with people either of experience or otherwise a high level,” Comitis explained.

“It fits the bill to get a guy who coached in Holland. He has been around for about five years at the top end, and especially with Peter (Leeuwenburgh) in goal it bodes well for us to close shop at the back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Woudenberg is just 32-years-old and is an experienced coach who has previously worked with the likes of Go Ahead Eagles in Holland. He will be expected to play a major role in keeping the club’s No.1 Leeuwenburgh and his deputy Sage Stephens on their toes as they aim to improve on this season’s impressive showings.

“Yeah, not only Peter but Sage as well. The other young goalkeepers are going to benefit from this,” Comitis continued.

“And I think it’s a clear indication that we are constantly trying to improve on what we have. We are never satisfied with what we have and we want to surround Benni with every reason to keep succeeding, so that was one of the moves,” he expressed.